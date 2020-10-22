Free Fire is a fast-paced battle royale game developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena. The game features several gun skins, most of which enhance a specific attribute, thus reducing another aspect at times.

These skins improve the gameplay of players, thus providing them with a slight advantage over the others. Users desire to get these skins, which can be obtained via several events and crates.

As a part of Booyah Day, the players will be able to receive a free and permanent UMP skin. In this article, we look at how you can get the UMP – Booyah Day for free.

Free Fire Booyah Day event: How to get free UMP skin?

Booyah Day Login rewards

The players can receive the UMP – Booyah Day by simply logging in on 25th October. All the details about the gun skins have been revealed yet. However, its description reads:

“Sound of the world collapsing as you pull the trigger.”

According to a post in Portuguese by Free Fire Brazil, the skin will be the first of its kind, and the players will be able to develop the skin by leveling it up. At each level, the gun will receive a new exclusive visual effect.

Users will require unique tokens to level up the skin, which would likely be available on the same day. Apart from this, Booyah Day also provides the users with various other rewards that they can claim by exchanging Booyah Crowns in the ‘Exchange section.’

Diamond top-ups

The players would also get an opportunity to receive exclusive Booyah Day items for topping a specific amount of Diamonds. Here are the rewards that they can procure:

Booyah Hunter Backpack – Topping-up 100 Diamonds Gloo-Wall Booyah Day – Topping-up 500 Diamonds

You can click here to know more about the Booyah Day in Free Fire.