Free Fire has emerged as one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. Its popularity can largely be credited to the periodic updates and the frequent addition of exciting new events to the game.

The Booyah Day update in Free Fire arrived back in September. It brought a plethora of new in-game features, including the introduction of a new character, weapons, gameplay features, and more.

If players haven’t downloaded the latest version of Free Fire, they can do so via Google Play Store or by using the APK and OBB files of the game.

Free Fire Booyah Day OB24 APK Download Link

Free Fire Booyah Day APK Download Link: Click here

Free Fire Booyah Day OBB Download Link: Click here

The size of the APK file is 45.1 MB, and that of the OBB file is 551.57 MB. Players must, therefore, ensure that they have sufficient storage space on their device before downloading the files.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version of Garena Free Fire using APK and OBB files.

Step 1: Download both APK and OBB files from the links provided above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option if you haven’t previously enabled it.

Step 3: Locate and install the APK. However, do not open it after the installation is complete.

Step 4: Rename the OBB file to main.2019112409.com.dts.freefireth; ensure that the extension of the file is not changed.

Step 5: Copy the OBB file to ‘Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth’. If there is no folder with the name, then create one.

After the file is copied, you can enjoy playing the latest version of the game.

If you encounter an error while installing the APK file, consider re-downloading the file and following the steps given above again.

