The developers of Free Fire frequently release new in-game events to keep their existing fanbase glued to the game while also attracting new players. These events usually have specific challenges that have to be completed in exchange for free rewards in the game.

Recently, the developers of the game had announced the Booyah Day celebration, where players will get the opportunity to get various in-game items for lower prices or for free.

Free Fire Booyah Day: Rewards, events, and more details revealed

Booyah Day Calender (Image Credits: Free Fire Brazil)

Free Fire Brazil revealed the calendar and additional details about the events for the Booyah Day celebration.

(Note: The date, time as well as rewards might vary depending on your region)

According to the calendar, the events will begin from 16th October, i.e., tomorrow.

Booyah Day Rewards

Players will be able to claim the UMP Booyah Day skin on 24th October (or 25th October, depending on your region), which is the peak day. This UMP skin will be the first one that can be evolved by levelling up.

Users would also have to collect tokens that will be able from 24th October to 1st November.

Booyah Leaderboard

Throughout the event, players will be able to compete for a spot on the Booyah Global Scoreboard. The players who manage to finish in the top 100 will receive the Katana - Booyah Day and a Booyah Day pan skin.

There is also a separate leaderboard for the Booyah Day mini-game, i.e., Booyah GO, and players with a good finish on this list will receive the Katana Booyah Day skin.

Global Booyah Milestone

The Global Booyah Count is a cooperative event, and players will have to work collectively to win good rewards.

All the Booyahs which players get during this period will be added. The higher the number of Booyahs, the better the rewards will be.

Booyah Exchange

Players will also be able to exchange Booyah Crown Tokens for several in-game items. They can collect the tokens from Booyah GO or by participating in the daily check-in Booyah log-in event.

Booyah Day challenges

There will be a total of 12 Booyah Day challenges, and players will have to complete them to receive a backpack skin.

