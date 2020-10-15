Mishti Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have significantly helped mobile devices to become a legitimate handheld gaming platform. Their immense popularity has resulted in an increased demand for the consumption of game-based online content on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. This has, in turn, led to the rise of content creators who have managed to make a living out of playing their favourite games.

Apoorva, aka Mishti Gaming, is one such content creator who is known for her videos on Free Fire. In this article, we take a look at her in-game stats and details.

Mishti Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Mishti Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 273796915. She is the leader of the guild, MISHTIGAMING.

Lifetime Stats

Mishti Gaming has played 4937 squad matches and has gotten the better of her opponents in 984 games, making her win rate 19.93%. She has 5573 kills to her name at a K/D ratio of 1.41.

She has also played 1702 duo matches and has triumphed in 197 of them, with a win rate of 11.57%. She has killed 1857 opponents in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.23.

Mishti Gaming has 84 Booyahs in 1237 solo matches. She has also bagged 2222 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.93 in this mode.

Ranked Stats

Mishti Gaming is placed in the Heroic tier in the ongoing ranked season. She has played 131 squad matches and has won 30 of them. She has 157 kills to her name with a K/D ratio of 1.55.

She also has 9 wins from 47 duo matches. With nearly 100 kills to her name, she has a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Mishti Gaming has also played 63 solo games and has a win tally of 4. She has a K/D ratio of 1.49 in this mode with 88 kills to her name.

Mishti Gaming’s YouTube channel

Mishti Gaming started creating content on YouTube back in July 2019. Since then, she has uploaded a total of 125 videos and has amassed over 850 thousand combined views. She has a subscriber count of over 30.7 thousand.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Mishti Gaming’s social media accounts

Mishti Gaming is active on Instagram. Click here to visit her profile.

She also has a discord server, which you can join by clicking here.

