Free Fire has an array of features that are different from other mobile battle royale games including characters with special abilities. These characters, except Adam and Eve, have special abilities which aid the player on the battleground.

Hayato and Antonio are two of the most popular characters among Free Fire players and can be purchased in-game using diamonds as well as gold.

In this article, we compare the abilities of both the characters in Free Fire.

Hayato vs Antonio in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Hayato’s ability – Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

The in-game description of Hayato reads:

‘Hayato is a legendary Samurai’

His ability increases the users’ armour penetration by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in the max HP. As the character levels up, his ability also enhances. At character level 8 (max level), the users' armor penetration goes up by 10% with a 10% decrease in the maximum health.

Antonio’s Ability – Gangster’s Spirit

Antonio in Free Fire

The in-game description of Antonio reads:

“Antonio was an orphan who grew up to be a gangster”

When players equip the Antonio character, they will receive 10 extra HP when the rounds starts, which further increases with the rise in the level. At the highest level, players will receive 35 additional HP at the beginning of the round.

Comparison

Both characters have great in-game abilities. Antonio’s ability, which provides additional HP, comes in handy during many situations in the Clash Squad. Meanwhile, Hayato’s ability only comes in handy when players have reduced HP.

Both characters are available for 8000 gold coins, so the choice between the two entirely depends on the preference of the player.

Having said that, some players feel that Antonio has the upper hand in the Clash Squad mode.

