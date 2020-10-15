Free Fire has an extensive collection of in-game cosmetics and other exclusive items. Users can purchase most of these items from the in-game shop. The developers also add several in-game events that give players the opportunity to buy these items at a lower price.

The ‘Wheel of Discount’ event recently made its way into the game. In this article, we take a look at all you need to know about the new event in Garena Free Fire.

Wheel of Discount in Free Fire: All you need to know

As mentioned earlier, the Wheel of Discount is one of the newest events added to Free Fire. It began today, i.e., 15th October, and will end on 21st October.

Here are the rules of the event:

Spin the wheel to determine the discount received. Once spun, the wheel can only be spinned again once you buy an item. If the prize pool is not to your liking, you can refresh it. The 1st refresh is free.

It is important to note that a prize pool consists of 8 items. In total, there are eight discounts present on the wheel. They are: 50%, 55%, 60%, 70%, 75%, 80%, 99% and 1 Diamond.

Here are all the items present in the ‘Wheel of Discount’ event:

White Eagle

Red Hot Chili Bundle

Raver Bundle

Beachwear Bundle (Male)

Beach Lover Bundle

Youngster Bundle

GW2018 Bundle

GW2018 Bundle (Female)

Mr. Waggor

Robo

Pet Skin: Cyber Waggor

Pet Skin: Spring Festival Robo

Show Off (Mr. Waggor)

Show Off (Robo)

Luqueta

Clu

Luqueta’s Soccer Star Bundle

Clu’s Detective Bundle

Smooth Ride

Clown Car

Kongfu

Party Dance

Provoke

Soul of the Pirate

Rabbity Pink

Dancing Panda

The Magic Stick

Wasteland Survivor

Jack-In-The-Box

Warrior’s Loot

Wasteland Frontier

10x Diamond Royale Voucher

10x Weapon Royale Voucher

10x Incubator Voucher

10x Death Eye’s Gun Box

10x Playboy Gun Box

5x Dragon AK Box

5x Fiery M1014 Box

5x Abyssal XM8 Box

5x New Year MP40 Box

