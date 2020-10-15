Free Fire has an extensive collection of in-game cosmetics and other exclusive items. Users can purchase most of these items from the in-game shop. The developers also add several in-game events that give players the opportunity to buy these items at a lower price.
The ‘Wheel of Discount’ event recently made its way into the game. In this article, we take a look at all you need to know about the new event in Garena Free Fire.
Also Read: Gaming Girl's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more
Wheel of Discount in Free Fire: All you need to know
As mentioned earlier, the Wheel of Discount is one of the newest events added to Free Fire. It began today, i.e., 15th October, and will end on 21st October.
Here are the rules of the event:
- Spin the wheel to determine the discount received.
- Once spun, the wheel can only be spinned again once you buy an item.
- If the prize pool is not to your liking, you can refresh it.
- The 1st refresh is free.
It is important to note that a prize pool consists of 8 items. In total, there are eight discounts present on the wheel. They are: 50%, 55%, 60%, 70%, 75%, 80%, 99% and 1 Diamond.
Here are all the items present in the ‘Wheel of Discount’ event:
- White Eagle
- Red Hot Chili Bundle
- Raver Bundle
- Beachwear Bundle (Male)
- Beach Lover Bundle
- Youngster Bundle
- GW2018 Bundle
- GW2018 Bundle (Female)
- Mr. Waggor
- Robo
- Pet Skin: Cyber Waggor
- Pet Skin: Spring Festival Robo
- Show Off (Mr. Waggor)
- Show Off (Robo)
- Luqueta
- Clu
- Luqueta’s Soccer Star Bundle
- Clu’s Detective Bundle
- Smooth Ride
- Clown Car
- Kongfu
- Party Dance
- Provoke
- Soul of the Pirate
- Rabbity Pink
- Dancing Panda
- The Magic Stick
- Wasteland Survivor
- Jack-In-The-Box
- Warrior’s Loot
- Wasteland Frontier
- 10x Diamond Royale Voucher
- 10x Weapon Royale Voucher
- 10x Incubator Voucher
- 10x Death Eye’s Gun Box
- 10x Playboy Gun Box
- 5x Dragon AK Box
- 5x Fiery M1014 Box
- 5x Abyssal XM8 Box
- 5x New Year MP40 Box
Also Read: Free Fire APK download on Jio phone is fake, and all related videos are misleadingPublished 15 Oct 2020, 14:29 IST