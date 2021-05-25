The second day of the Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale came to an end today. At the end of the day, 4 of the 12 teams from Group B qualified for the Finals. The six matches played today were action-packed with teams displaying top-notch skill.

Popular and fan-favorites, Total Gaming Esports claimed first spot with 84 points to their name. Tonde Gamer came second with 83 points while TSG Hard finished third with 81 points.

The Booyah Streamer Royale features teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh and boasts a prize pool of $7000. 36 teams have been divided into groups A, B, and C with the Top 4 teams from each group qualifying for the finals of the tournament.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale finals from Group B

Qualifed teams for Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale Grand Finals

1.) Total Gaming

2.) Tonde Gamer

3.) TSG Hard

4.) Komban Kerala

Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale group B overall standings:

Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale Group B overall standings

The day started with the first match being played on Bermuda. The Booyah was secured by Slumber Army who bagged 13 kills. Team Hind finished second with 7 frags followed by AK Army with 9 kills.

Total Gaming Esports won the second and third matches played on maps Kalahari and Purgatory. The team emphatically won these matches with 9 and 10 kills respectively, almost securing their finals spot.

The fourth and fifth matches, played on Bermuda and Kalahari, were won by TSG Hard and Tonde Gamer with 9 and 6 kills respectively.

The sixth and final match of the day was played on Purgatory and was again won by Total Gaming. The team secured their third Booyah of the day with 6 kills. Following them in second place was Tonde Gamer with 2 kills. KMC Komban secured third spot with 13 kills to their name.

Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale Format

With more matches in Group C remaining, every team from that pool will be looking to qualify for the finals, but there are only 4 slots. It will be interesting to see which of the competing teams have the determination, talent, grit and willpower to rise to the top & qualify for the finals.