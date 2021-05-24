The first day of the Group-Stages of the Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale came to an end today after plenty of action. 12 teams from Group A fought it out in a 6 matches for 4 slots in the Finals. Team Elite finished at the top of the table with 109 points. Following them in second place was MCT Army with 85 points, while third place went to Team Lava with 84 points.

Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale Format

The Free Fire tournament organized by the global gaming platform Booyah boasts of a massive prize pool of $7000. Featuring teams from India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, the tournament will continue for 4 days, with the Finals on 26th May 2021. The Initial three days will feature 36 teams being divided into 3 groups (A, B & C). The top 4 teams from each group will qualify for the finals.

Qualified teams from Group A:

1.) Team Elite

2.) MCT Army

3.) Team Lava

4.) Team Alex

Free Fire Booyah Streamer Royale Group A overall standings:-

The day began with the first match on Bermuda, which was secured by Team Elite with a whooping 17 kills. Subrata Army came in second place with three kills. The third place went to MCT Army who secured six frags.

The second and third matches on maps Purgatory and Kalahari were won by Team BShow and Team Lava with nine and 15 kills.

The Booyahs in the fourth and fifth matches on Bermuda and Purgatory was secured by Team Elite and Team Lava with 13 and 11 kills respectively. At this point, both these teams secured two Booyah's, almost confirming their spot in the Top 4.

The sixth and final match on Kalahari was won by Team SK Army with six frags. Team Subarta finished second with 10 frags while Team VTG secured third spot with six kills.

With two days remaining in the Group Stage, teams from Group B and C will be looking for a place in the finals. The upcoming days of the tournament promises to provide exhilarating action for viewers.

