Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 23: Free rewards for Indian server

Each Free Fire redeem code consists of 12 characters that include both letters and numbers. Frequently, Garena releases these on official accounts and live streams, providing rewards once claimed successfully.

These codes aren't universal and aren't meant to be used only on a given server. Users from any other area will face an error stating, "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 23

The available items include Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021 Avatar, and Guitar Basher

Free Fire redeem code for Indian server: ESX24ADSGM4K

Rewards: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021 Avatar, and Guitar Basher

The last date to use this code is May 28th, 2021, after which it will appear. Players will not be able to use it after this period and will face an error stating the same.

How to using redeem codes to obtain rewards

The procedure for claiming rewards through redeem codes is simple. Users can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Free Fire redeem codes can only be used through its rewards redemption website. Its link has been provided below.

For a link to the website, click here

Players must log in via any of the available methods

Step 2: Users must log in to their Free Fire account through the platform linked to it.

There is no way to redeem rewards for guest users, and therefore, they might bind their account to one of the available platforms that comprise Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Enter the redeem code and press confirm button

Step 3: They can paste the code provided above in the text field and press the confirm button. A dialog box appears; press OK to finish the redemption process.

Once rewards are sent to players, the items can be collected from the mail section.

Users can equip the Leap of Faith Surfboard and Water Fest 2021 Avatar from the collection section. Meanwhile for Guitar Basher, it can be done through Weapons > Armory.

