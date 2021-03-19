Free Fire character DJ Alok: Unlock price, ability, and more

Garena Free Fire has a wide variety of characters. There are currently 37 characters in the game, and almost all of them possess special abilities.

DJ Alok is one of the most popular characters in Free Fire. He is the in-game persona of Brazilian musician and record producer, DJ Alok.

This article takes a look at DJ Alok, his ability and his unlock price in Garena Free Fire.

DJ Alok's ability in Free Fire

DJ Alok's official in-game description reads:

"Alok is a world famous DJ, ready to drop a beat"

DJ Alok has an active skill called Drop the Beat, which can generate a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10 percent and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds at the base level.

At the maximum level (level 6), this ability increases ally movement speed by 15 percent and recovers 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Here's a look at DJ Alok's ability boosts at every stage:

Level 2: Increases ally movement speed by 11% and restores 5HP/s for 6s.

Level 3: Increases ally movement speed by 12% and restores 5HP/s for 7s.

Level 4: Increases ally movement speed by 13% and restores 5HP/s for 8s.

Level 5: Increases ally movement speed by 14% and restores 5HP/s for 9s.

Level 6: Increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10s.

How to unlock DJ Alok

DJ Alok is available in the Free Fire store section. Players have to spend 599 diamonds to unlock him.

Players can equip him for the Clash Squad and Ranked modes. His ability to heal himself and to increase ally movement speed make him a great choice for team games.

