Free Fire Diamond Generator

Free Fire is a mobile battle royale game developed by Garena. The game has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store and is one of the most downloaded mobile games. Free Fire has a variety of outfits, characters and emotes available, that fascinate the players. However, not all the items are free, and one has to buy them from the in-game shop using Diamonds.

The diamonds are pretty expensive, and players do not want to spend money for some in-game items, so they try to apply specific ways by which they can gain diamonds for free. One of them being the Diamond generator, which is illegal to use.

What is Diamond generator in Free Fire?

Diamond generator is a tool that claims to provide diamonds to players of Free Fire. Many websites offer such illegal tools.

The players are asked to enter their username, the platform on which they play and the amount of in-game currency required. Within some time, the Diamonds are credited to the accounts. However, this is an unethical and illegal way of earning Diamonds.

Does the Free Fire Diamond generator work?

Many websites claim of providing the diamond generator tool and assert that their version of the tool is working.

But most of the generators require human verification, and it is nearly impossible to complete the verification. Most of these tools are fake and do not work. Even if they work, one is not recommended to use such tools.

Is Free Fire Diamond generator legal?

Free Fire Diamond generator is not a legitimate way to obtain Diamonds. The terms of service of Garena clearly states that players cannot hack or disrupt any service of the game.

It is not recommended to use any such sort of tools. The use of such tools is not allowed and is illegal. The only legal way by which one can earn diamonds is by either buying them or completing certain events to obtain some.

One can use applications like Google Opinion Rewards and other GPT sites to earn Google Play Credits which can later be used to purchase Diamonds in Free Fire.