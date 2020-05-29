Free Fire: How many maps are there in the game?

Free Fire one of the most downloaded on the Google Play Store with over 500 Million Downloads

Free Fire is an online multiplayer battle royale game. The game is quite fast-paced compared to other battle royales and each match lasts for around 10 minutes. In the game, a user is pitched against 49 other players across three different maps to get the Booyah!.

The game has crossed 500 million downloads, making it one of the most played games on the Google Play Store. The game has unique features and has entirely different aesthetics compared to the other battle royale games.

Free Fire has a variety of maps and each one provides the gamers with a unique experience. Here is a look at them in detail.

Maps in Free Fire

#1 Bermuda

Bermuda Map

Bermuda is one of the most played maps in Free Fire as it is present from the outset for all the players. The gamers tend to prefer this map because of the layout of the map. Also, finding loot on the map is quite easy.

#2 Purgatory

Purgatory Map

This map is the second map that gets introduced in the game for the users. One can unlock this map by reaching level 5. It is a unique map and features a lot of zip lines that connect the various parts of the map. The map is split into two halves by the canal.

#3 Kalahari

Kalahari Map

Kalahari map is the latest addition to the game. The map is based on the Kalahari Desert and is quite different from the other maps on the list. It adds a different vibe to the game that the players can enjoy and one can find playing this map quite interesting.

