Free Fire diamond generators are fake, and their use can lead to account suspensions by Garena

Free Fire has a large variety of in-game items, including pets, characters and bundles.

Players have to spend diamonds, which are the in-game currency, to acquire most of these items.

The importance of Free Fire diamonds to players has led to the rise of certain applications which claim to provide the in-game currency at no cost.

Free Fire diamond generators are fake

Many websites claim that they can offer Free Fire players an illicit tool called a diamond generator, which provides them with free in-game currency. However, it is essential to note that all such tools are fake and do not work under any circumstances.

Since Free Fire is a server-based title, the currencies are likely stored on the game’s server rather than the client. Hence, players can only obtain diamonds by purchasing them or through various in-game events.

Most websites that claim to provide diamond generators often ask players to enter sensitive login information that might compromise their account. These websites also tend to load up the screen with bogus ads.

The Anti-Hack FAQ on the official website of Free Fire describes cheating as follows:

“Using any unauthorized third party programs which are not released by Garena, modifying of the game client and/or playing in a modified game client in order to use functions which are not existent on the official game.”

The use of diamond generators and unlimited diamond mods falls in this category. Players must, therefore, never use any such tools.

Garena has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. Players who are found guilty of using such tools will have their accounts suspended by the developers.

