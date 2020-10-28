Free Fire diamond generators are fake and can lead to permanent account bans

Garena Free Fire is one of the frontrunners in the battle royale genre when it comes to the number of downloads on the mobile platform.

The game has several in-game items like pets, characters and gun skins that enhance the players’ chances of achieving Booyah.

Players can acquire most of these exclusive items from the shop or from events by spending the in-game currency – diamonds. However, they have to spend money to obtain diamonds in the first place, which isn’t a feasible option for everyone.

As a result, many players look for alternative ways to either get these items or obtain diamonds for free. Many of them subsequently stumble upon tools such as diamond generators, which claim to provide users with an indefinite amount of diamonds.

In this article, we will examine these claims to determine the legitimacy and legality of such tools.

Free Fire diamond generators are not legitimate and can lead to permanent account bans

As Garena Free Fire is a server-sided game, the currencies’ values are likely stored on the server and not on the client. So, the only legitimate way to acquire diamonds is by purchasing them.

These diamond generators, therefore, do not work under any circumstances.

A snippet from the official FAQ of Free Fire (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

Moreover, according to the Anti-Hack FAQ present on Garena’s official website, the use of any third-party application to perform functions that are not existent in the game will lead to a permanent suspension of the account. The use of the diamond generator falls in this category.

Most of these tools also require players to enter their personal information. This can lead to you losing control of your account and can sometimes result in a ban if the stolen account is used for illicit purposes.

A snippet from the official FAQ of Free Fire (Image Credits: ff.garena.com)

The Anti-FAQ states that irrespective of the control of the account, once the evidence of cheating is found, it will be banned permanently.

Conclusion

Players must never use illicit tools such as diamond generators or unlimited diamond mods since they do not work under any circumstances.

