Free Fire Diwali event 2020 calendar: Light Up Bermuda, Diwali Ludo, Balloon Burst, and other additions

Free Fire is a renowned battle royale title on the mobile platform, boasting a massive player base. The developers, Garena, generally add new events in-game that keep the users glued to this title and provide them with a wide variety of rewards.

Recently, the Diwali event was added into Free Fire, and it offers players an opportunity to obtain various items like the Magic Cube, emotes, and more for free.

In this article, we take a detailed look at the Diwali event in this game.

Free Fire Diwali 2020 event: All the details

Light Up Bermuda

The Light Up Bermuda sub-event began today, i.e., 30th October, and will last till 15th November. From here, users can obtain a free Magic Cube and several other rewards like gun skins, emotes, and more. They have to collect ‘Diyas’ and use them to redeem all these items on 14th November.

Diwali Preparation

Diwali Preparation is set to begin from tomorrow, i.e., 31st October. Players can obtain the ‘Character Lvl 6 Card’ and ‘Character Lvl 8 Card’ upon completing specific tasks.

Diwali Ludo

The ‘Diwali Ludo’ sub-event will last from 6th to 15th November and will provide players with a chance to get free costume bundles, weapon royale vouchers, and more. Further details are yet to be announced, but this sub-event is expected to be a mini-game.

Diwali Balloon Burst

Balloon Burst will start on 11th November and will end on the final day (15th November). Like Diwali Ludo, details about this sub-event aren’t available, but it is expected to provide users with several costumes.

Special Modes Open

Lastly, three unique game modes will also be available for players to try out between 11th and 15th November.

Gamers can follow the social media handles of Free Fire to keep up with announcements about this Diwali event. Here are the links to them:

