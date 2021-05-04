Free Fire Draco Flame top up event: How to get free legendary loot crate and exclusive backpack skin

Free Fire has an array of attractive in-game items that players desire to obtain. They need to spend diamonds to get most of these offerings via events or the store. Hence, users need to purchase in-game currencies, and Garena often adds numerous top-up events that provide them with additional value for these purchases.

The devs recently added the Draco Flame top up event that offers the Draco Cave Loot Box and Flame Draco Backpack, which are in leagues of their own. Users only have to purchase diamonds to obtain them.

This article provides players with a guide on obtaining the rewards through the top-up event in Free Fire.

Also read: UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Obtaining Draco Cave Loot Box and Flame Draco Backpack via the Draco Flame top up in Free Fire

The new top-up event will be available to users between May 4th, 2021, and May 10th, 2021, during which they will be able to receive an exclusive loot box and backpack skin by purchasing a specific number of diamonds.

Advertisement

The rewards along with top-up requirements have been provided below:

Draco Cave Loot Box

Top up 100 diamonds: Draco Cave Loot Box

Flame Draco Backpack

Top up 500 diamonds: Flame Draco Backpack

The Flame Draco Backpack is the first backpack skin to boast a special effect activated when players continuously jump during the game.

Players can follow these steps to obtain rewards through the top-up events:

Advertisement

Make a successful purchase

Step 1: Players first have to top up the required number of diamonds. They can do this by tapping on the diamond icon and making a successful purchase.

Once the top-up is complete, the diamonds will soon be credited to their account. However, the rewards must be collected manually via the event section.

Press the Calendar icon

Step 2: They can tap on the "Calendar" icon and select the "Flame Draco Top Up" option in the events tab.

Select the "Flame Draco Top Up"

Step 3: Next, they must press the claim button beside the corresponding items to obtain them.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs PK Parwez (PK Gamers) in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared