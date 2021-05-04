Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs PK Parwez (PK Gamers) in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, is one of India's biggest gaming content creators, with most of his videos focused on the fast-paced battle royale title: Garena Free Fire. The player has a massive count of 23.6 million subscribers and 3.5 billion lifetime views.

Parwez Ahmed, aka PK Parwez, runs and co-owns the popular YouTube channel PK Gamers alongside PK Karan. The channel boasts around 3.11 million subscribers and 465 million views in total.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has 11437 squad matches against his name and has stood victorious in 2748 of them, having a win rate of 24.02%. He has 42708 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.92. The player also has 15066 headshots with a rate of 35.28%.

The content creator has been featured in 1676 duo games and has 310 first-place finishes, converting to a win ratio of 18.49%. With 6522 kills and 2213 headshots, Ajjubhai has maintained a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 4.77 and 33.93%, respectively.

The player has taken part in 907 solo matches and has remained unbeaten on 79 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 8.71%. He has 2300 kills along with 734 headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot ratio of 31.91%.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 706 squad games and has clinched 122 of them, resulting in a win ratio of 17.28%. He has secured 2779 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.76. In addition to this, he has 1218 headshots at a headshot percentage of 43.83%.

Total Gaming has won three of the eight ranked duo matches, approximating a win rate of 37.5%. He has eliminated 48 foes, and 11 of these are headshots for a K/D ratio of 9.60 and a headshot rate of 22.92%.

In addition to this, the content creator has played two solo games and hasn’t secured a win or a kill yet.

PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 305998024.

Lifetime stats

PK Parwez has 1161 Booyahs in 7791 squad games that come to a win rate of 14.90%. With a K/D ratio of 3.52 and a headshot rate of 19.73%, he has 23328 kills and 4603 headshots.

The player has participated in 1989 duo matches and has a win tally of 204, resulting in a win percentage of 10.25%. He has 5509 frags, out of which 991 are headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.09 and a headshot ratio of 17.99%.

PK Parwez has engaged in 3323 solo games and has outplayed his foes in 220 of them, equating to a win ratio of 6.62%. He has racked up 7936 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.56. In the process, he has 1874 headshots with a ratio of 23.61%.

Ranked stats

PK Parwez has made 591 appearances in the ranked squad games and has triumphed on 95 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 16.07%. He has bagged 2209 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.45. Out of these, 569 have been headshots at a rate of 25.76%.

The YouTuber has played 160 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 21 of them, ensuring a win rate of 13.12%. He has 705 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.07. In these matches, he has 169 headshots at a headshot rate of 23.97%.

PK Parwez has competed in 23 solo games and has stood victorious in four of them, corresponding to a win ratio of 17.39%. He precisely has 100 kills and 28 headshots at a K/D ratio of 5.26 and a headshot rate of 28.00%.

Comparison

Both players have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Ajjubhai has a superior K/D ratio, win rate, and headshot percentage in the lifetime squad, duo, and solo matches.

It isn't easy to compare the stats of the ranked solo and duo matches since Ajjubhai hasn’t played any of these games. In the squad games, Ajjubhai has a better win percentage and headshot rate, whereas PK Parwez has an edge in the K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

