Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs B2K (Born2Kill) in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Ajjubhai is one of the most successful Free Fire content creators on YouTube. The Indian player boasts a massive subscriber count of 23.6 million on the platform.

B2K, aka Born2Kill, is another popular Free Fire YouTuber with a subscriber count of 7.22 million. He plays on the Middle East server and is known for his gameplay videos.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11401 squad matches and has triumphed in 2747 of them, making his win rate 24.09%. He has 42587 kills and 14991 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.92 and a headshot rate of 35.20%.

The YouTuber has 310 victories in 1676 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 18.49%. He registered 6522 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.77 in this mode. He also has 2213 headshots at a rate of 33.93%

Ajjubhai has also played 907 solo games and has won on 79 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.71%. With 2300 kills and 734 headshots in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot rate of 31.91%.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has won 121 of the 667 ranked squad matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 18.14%. He has 2658 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.87. He also secured 1143 headshots at a rate of 43.00%.

The content creator has also played 8 ranked duo matches and has three victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 37.50%. He has 48 kills and 11 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 9.60 and a headshot rate of 22.92%.

Ajjubhai has played 2 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a victory or a kill.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K’s lifetime stats

B2K has played 8912 squad games and has 1559 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 17.49%. With a K/D ratio of 6.93 and a headshot rate of 32.51%, he has 50992 kills and 16576 headshots in this mode.

The content creator has also played 2855 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 468 of them, making his win rate 16.39%. He has 12944 kills and 4387 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.42 and a headshot rate of 33.89%.

B2K has played 1409 solo games and has won on 173 occasions, translating to a win rate of 12.27%. He has 4650 kills and 1503 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.76 and a headshot rate of 32.32%.

Ranked stats

B2K’s ranked stats

B2K has 74 Booyahs in 580 ranked squad games this season, making his win rate 12.75%. He has 2957 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.84. He also has 1065 headshots at a rate of 36.02%.

The YouTuber has also played 391 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 56 of them, translating to a win rate of 14.33%. He has 2603 kills and 1039 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 14.32% and a headshot rate of 39.92%.

B2K has played 11 ranked solo games and has won two matches, maintaining a win rate of 18.18%. He has 52 kills and 24 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 5.78 and a headshot rate of 46.15%.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad and duo games, Ajjubhai has a higher headshot percentage and win rate, while B2K has a better K/D ratio. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo matches, B2K has better stats than Ajjubhai.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be compared as Ajjubhai hasn’t played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has a better win rate and headshot percentage, while B2K has a superior K/D ratio.

