Fam Clashers Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Mehul Saroj, popularly known by his in-game alias Fam Clashers, is a popular Free Fire content creator on YouTube. Currently, the player has more than 130 videos on his channel and boasts over 222K subscribers, of which 23K have been accumulated in the last 30 days.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Fam Clashers' Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 331739321.

Lifetime stats

Fam Clashers has featured in 7443 squad matches and has clinched 1185 of those, approximating a win rate of 15.92%. With 16434 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.63.

The content creator has 1464 duo matches against his name and has bettered his foes on 158 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 10.79%. He has bagged 2947 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.26.

The player has played 1826 solo games and has a win tally of 132, converting to a win rate of 7.22%. He has eliminated 3677 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Ranked stats

Mehul has 88 Booyahs in 393 squad matches that adds up to a win ratio of 22.39%. He has secured 812 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.66.

The YouTuber has participated in five duo matches and has triumphed in two of those, ensuring a win rate of 40%. In the process, he has 16 frags, sustaining a K/D ratio of 5.33.

He has engaged in one solo game and has managed a single elimination.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Fam Clashers' earning

As per Social Blade, Fam Clashers' monthly YouTube income is estimated to be around $621 to $9.9K. Meanwhile, the yearly earnings are approximately between $7.5K and $119.2K.

YouTube channel

Fam Clashers regularly uploads Free Fire-related videos to his channel to bring positive change to the community. Mehul has accumulated more than 17 million views on his channel, and is ranked 17,030th in India in terms of subscribers.

In addition, he runs another channel, CLASHERS LIVE, that has 29.1k subscribers.

Readers can click here to visit his channel.

Social media handles

Twitter: Click here

Instagram: Click here

He also has a Discord server. Players can click here to join.

