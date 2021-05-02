Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Jonty Gaming in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Ajjubhai is arguably one of the most successful Free Fire content creators and has touched unprecedented numbers with more than 23.6 million subscribers.

Jonty Gaming is a professional Free Fire athlete for Team Elite that finished third at the Free Fire India Championship Spring 2021. The player is a prominent YouTuber with 2.83 million subscribers in total.

This article compares the stats of the players in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 11376 squad games and has stood victorious in 2746 of them, which equals a win percentage of 24.13%. He has eliminated 42510 foes and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.93. The player has a headshot percentage of 35.18% with 14957 headshots.

The content creator has 310 first-place finishes in 1676 duo matches, leading to a win rate of 18.49%. With 6522 kills and 2213 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77 and a headshot rate of 33.93%.

He has participated in 907 solo games and remained unbeaten in 79 of those, converting to a win rate of 8.71%. Ajjubhai has registered 2300 kills, along with 734 headshots, holding a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot percentage of 31.91%.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has won 120 of the 642 ranked squad games, translating to a win rate of 18.69%. He has 2581 kills and has also secured 1109 headshots, for a K/D ratio of 4.94 and a headshot percentage of 42.97%.

Ajjubhai has eight duo matches against his name and has bettered his foes in three of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 37.50%. He has 48 frags, out of which 11 have been headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 9.60 and headshot rate of 22.92%.

Lastly, he has played two solo games but is yet to score a victory or a kill.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has 6205 Booyahs in 15916 squad matches, approximating a win ratio of 38.98%. He has notched 52734 kills, and 9788 are headshots. The broadcaster has a K/D ratio of 5.43 and a headshot rate of 18.56%.

The professional player has taken part in 2013 duo matches and a win tally of 496 games, ensuring a win percentage of 24.63%. With a K/D ratio and headshot rate of 4.28 and 17.33%, he has 6490 kills and 1125 headshots.

Jonty Gaming has competed in 4705 solo games and remained undefeated in 697 of them, corresponding to a win rate of 14.81%. He has racked up 14099 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.52. He has secured 3533 headshots with a win rate of 25.06%.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming has made 908 appearances in the ranked squad matches and triumphed in 221 of them, upholding a win rate of 24.33%. The YouTuber has amassed 3096 kills, at a K/D ratio of 4.51. Of these kills, 997 are headshots, having a K/D ratio of 4.51 and a headshot ratio of 32.20%.

Jonty Gaming has engaged in 95 duo matches and clinched five games, which adds up to a win percentage of 5.26%. He has accumulated 263 kills and 63 headshots. He has managed a K/D ratio of 2.92 and a headshot ratio of 23.95%

He has played 173 solo games and outplayed his foes on 13 occasions, equating a win percentage of 7.51%. Jonty Gaming has 564 frags, and, in the process, he has 186 headshots, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.53 and a headshot rate of 32.98%.

Comparison

In lifetime squad games, Jonty Gaming has the edge in win percentage and K/D ratio. Meanwhile, Ajjubhai boasts a higher win rate.

In duo matches, Ajjubhai has a superior kill-to-death ratio, and headshot percentage as the former has the edge in terms of win rate. Simultaneously, Jonty Gaming has the lead in K/D ratio and win rate, and Total Gaming has a higher headshot ratio.

Ranked solo and duo matches cannot be compared since Ajjubhai hasn’t been featured in these games. Jonty Gaming has a better win rate in the squad games, while Ajjubhai takes the lead in headshot and K/D ratio.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

