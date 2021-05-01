Antronixx G's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more more

Free Fire has established massive viewership across different platforms such as YouTube.The sheer volume of viewers and the game's loyal fanbase has fostered game-related content creation.

Antronixx G is a Free Fire YouTuber from Mexico. The broadcaster has amassed huge numbers, possessing close to 7.69 million subscribers on his channel.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Antronixx G's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 67159343.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Antronixx G has participated in 6867 squad matches and has won 1936 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 28.19%. He has bagged 20259 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 4.11.

The YouTuber has competed in 1796 duo matches and has a winning tally of 323, sustaining a win percentage of 17.98%. With a K/D ratio of 3.95, he has 5823 eliminations.

The internet star has engaged in 6580 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 840 of them, converting to a win ratio of 12.76%. He has 21746 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Ranked stats

The streamer has 80 Booyahs in 142 squad games, approximating a win percentage of 56.33%. He has 498 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 8.03.

The content creator has featured in 107 duo matches and clinched 27 of those, adding up to a win rate of 25.23%. He has eliminated 322 foes, sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.03.

The broadcaster has won 49 of the 300 solo games, ensuring a win percentage of 16.33%. He has registered 1041 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.15.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Antronixx G's estimated YouTube income

As reported by Social Blade, Antronixx G's monthly YouTube earnings are approximately between $3.6K to $57.6K. Meanwhile, the estimates for his yearly income are supposedly around $43.2K to $690.8K.

YouTube channel

The oldest Free Fire video on Antronixx G's YouTube channel was uploaded way back in April 2018. Since then, he has uploaded regularly and has more than 800 videos.

The content creator from Mexico boasts more than 850 million views combined.

Readers can click here to visit his channel.

Social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

