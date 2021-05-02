Nonstop Gaming's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Shivam, otherwise known by his YouTube channel name, Nonstop Gaming, is a renowned Free Fire content creator. He regularly streams the popular battle royale title on his channel and has amassed close to 1.43 million subscribers combined. Out of these, over 90k have been collected in the last 30 days itself.

This article looks at Nonstop Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, income, subscriber count, and various other details.

Nonstop Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 375342167.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Nonstop Gaming has played 11646 squad matches and has a win tally of 2447 games, leading to a win ratio of 21.10%. He notched 33444 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.64.

He has 164 Booyahs in 1151 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 14.24%. The YouTuber has 2498 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Nonstop Gaming has participated in 1862 solo games and clinched 108 games, ensuring a win percentage of 5.80%. He has 3016 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.72.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Nonstop Gaming has 28 first-place finishes in 316 matches that come down to a win ratio of 8.86%. With 792 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.75.

The broadcaster has competed in 75 duo games and has a win tally of two matches, resulting in a win rate of 2.66%. Nonstop Gaming has secured 227 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.11.

In addition, he has played nine solo games and has amassed 20 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Earnings

His estimated YouTube earnings

As reported by Social Blade, Nonstop Gaming's monthly YouTube income is expected to be in the range of $4K - $64.2K. Simultaneously, his yearly income is approximately around $48.2K - $770.4K.

YouTube channel

The first video on Nonstop Gaming's YouTube channel was uploaded back in July 2019, and since then, he has 370 uploads. His channel has grown from around 300k to 1.43 million in about a year.

Currently, he has more than 178 million views in total, 16.05 million of which have been accumulated in the last 30 days.

Social media handles

