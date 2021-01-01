Free Fire Elite Pass Season 32: List of free rewards

The Free Fire Elite Pass Season 32 – Specter Squad was released today, and a bunch of new cosmetic items have been introduced. It offers various exclusive bundles and skins, including vehicles, surfboards, weapons, and more.

Players have to complete numerous daily and weekly missions to obtain badges. They can claim the rewards upon collecting a specific number of badges.

Gamers can upgrade to Elite Pass for 499 diamonds and Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds

There is also a free variant that provides a limited number of rewards. Here's a look at all the free rewards of the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 32.

All free rewards in Free Fire Elite Pass Season 32

Specter Squad Elite Pass

50 Gold (Unlocks at 0 Badges)

Specter Junior (Avatar) (Unlocks at 5 Badges)

Veteran Challenge unlock (Unlocks at 10 Badges)

1x Pet Food (Unlocks at 20 Badges)

1x Gold Voucher (Unlocks at 30 Badges)

Specter Squad Hoodie (Male) (Unlocks at 40 Badges)

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 50 Badges)

1x Fragment Crate (Unlocks at 60 Badges)

1x Discount Coupon (Unlocks at 70 Badges)

1x Pet Food (Unlocks at 80 Badges)

1x Evo Gun Token Box (Unlocks at 85 Badges)

300 Gold (Unlocks at 90 Badges)

3x Scanners (Unlocks at 100 Badges)

Specter Squad T-Shirt (Unlocks at 110 Badges)

3x Summon Airdrop (Unlocks at 120 Badges)

1x Gold Voucher (Unlocks at 130 Badges)

3x Resupply Map (Unlocks at 140 Badges)

1x Evo Gun Token Box (Unlocks at 145 Badges)

Specter Raid (Banner) (Unlocks at 150 Badges)

500 Gold (Unlocks at 160 Badges)

1x Fragment Case II (Unlocks at 170 Badges)

3x Bonfires (Unlocks at 180 Badges)

1x Gold Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 190 Badges)

Specter Squad Backpack (Unlocks at 200 Badges)

1x Evo Gun Token Box (Unlocks at 205 Badges)

3x Gold Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 210 Badges)

3x Bounty Token (Unlocks at 220 Badges)

1x Awakening Shard (Unlocks at 225 Badges)

