Free Fire Elite Pass Season 34: List of free rewards revealed

Free Fire's Elite Pass Season 34, Wilful Wonders, has finally been released. It brings a variety of themed cosmetic items to the game, including bundles and skins.

Players can upgrade to the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds. Meanwhile, the Elite Pass will cost them 499 diamonds.

Players will have to complete daily and weekly missions to earn badges and progress through the pass and collect the rewards.

A Free Pass is also available in the game, but its rewards are limited.

Free rewards in Free Fire Elite Pass Season 34

Here is a list of all the free rewards that players can obtain from Free Fire's Elite Pass Season 34:

50 Gold (Unlocks at 0 Badges)

Pokers (Avatar) (Unlocks at 5 Badges)

3x Scan (Unlocks at 10 Badges)

1x Pet Food (Unlocks at 20 Badges)

1x Gold Voucher (Unlocks at 30 Badges)

Wilful Wonders Vest (Unlocks at 40 Badges)

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 50 Badges)

1x Fragment Crate (Unlocks at 60 Badges)

1x Discount Coupon (Unlocks at 70 Badges)

1x Pet Food (Unlocks at 80 Badges)

1x Evo Gun Token Box (Unlocks at 85 Badges)

300 Gold (Unlocks at 90 Badges)

Cat in the Dark (Top) (Unlocks at 100 Badges)

3x Summon Airdrop (Unlocks at 120 Badges)

1x Gold Voucher (Unlocks at 130 Badges)

3x Resupply Map (Unlocks at 140 Badges)

1x Evo Gun Token Box (Unlocks at 145 Badges)

Pokers (Banner) (Unlocks at 150 Badges)

500 Gold (Unlocks at 160 Badges)

1x Fragment Case II (Unlocks at 170 Badges)

3x Bonfires (Unlocks at 180 Badges)

1x Gold Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 190 Badges)

Teacup Rabbit backpack (Unlocks at 200 Badges)

1x Evo Gun Token Box (Unlocks at 205 Badges)

3x Gold Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 210 Badges)

3x Bounty Token (Unlocks at 220 Badges)

1x Awakening Shard (Unlocks at 225 Badges)

