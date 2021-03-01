Free Fire redeem code for today (March 1st): Free Victory Wings Loot Crate

Free Fire offers a wide range of cosmetic items, including weapon skins. These skins are not only visually appealing, but they also buff a weapon's features.

Players can obtain weapon skins via gun boxes that can be purchased from the in-game store using diamonds. However, diamonds are expensive, and many players subsequently look for alternative ways to obtain the skins.

Redeem codes and events are some of the best ways to obtain weapon skins for free. This article provides players with the latest redeem code in Free Fire.

Also Read: How to get M82B - Deadly Glares in Free Fire Rank Season 20

Free Fire redeem code for today (March 1st)

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Redeem code: G8WQQVLMJSBN

Reward: Victory Wings Loot Crate

Advertisement

Note: This code is only meant for players from the NA, SAC, and US regions. Users from other regions/areas cannot use it to claim the reward. When they try to do so, they will encounter an error message stating, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming)'s in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Using redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use redeem codes in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must first click this link to visit the Free Fire’s rewards redemption site.

Step 2: After logging in to the website using any of the available methods (Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter), players can enter the code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Log in to the website using any of the available methods

It is essential to note that users with a guest account will not be able to redeem the rewards. They should, therefore, consider binding their account with any of the above-mentioned websites/apps.

Advertisement

Step 3: A dialog box will appear. Players should press OK.

The users can claim the rewards from the in-game mail section

Step 4: Once the redemption procedure is successful, players will receive the rewards within 24 hours. They can collect it from the in-game mail section. Any currency that is a part of the reward will be credited directly.

Redeem codes usually work for a specific timeframe. If players try to claim them beyond the given timeframe, they will encounter an error stating:

“Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeemed.”

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?