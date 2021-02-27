How to get M82B - Deadly Glares in Rank Season 20 in Free Fire

Gun skins in Garena Free Fire are not only available for decorative purposes. Some of them also enhance a weapon's features, making it stronger and deadlier. Players can obtain gun skins through numerous in-game events, gun boxes and more.

In a social media post, Free Fire announced that old token level rewards will be removed, and a new set of items will be added, including the M82B – Deadly Glares. The post read:

“Please note that the old token level rewards, bundle Dessert Wraith, AK Storm Whisperer and Signal Transmitter will be removed from the store.”

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Casual Gaming: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Obtaining M82B – Deadly Glares in Garena Free Fire

Players can obtain the new gun skin from Free Fire's in-game store by exchanging the rank tokens. However, this skin doesn’t enhance any of the weapon's attributes and is purely for aesthetic purposes.

Players can follow the steps given below to exchange the tokens for the gun skin:

Step 1: Players should first open the Store section in Free Fire by pressing the ‘Store’ icon on the left side of the screen.

Advertisement

Tap on the Store icon

Step 2: Next, they should select the ‘Redeem’ tab.

Click on the M82B – Deadly Glares

Step 3: Players can then navigate through the ‘Rank Token’ section, select the M82B – Deadly Glares and press the exchange button.

Advertisement

Click on the Exchange option

Step 4: A pop-up will appear, prompting them to confirm the purchase.

Step 5: Players should then press the yellow button with a rank token symbol. The tokens will be deducted, and they will receive the gun skin.

Other rewards that can be obtained by exchanging the rank tokens are:

Portable Radio backpack – 5000 rank tokens

Selfie emote – 6000 rank tokens.

Deadly Glares (Mask) – 3500 rank tokens

Deadly Glares (Head) – 2500 rank tokens

Deadly Glares (Shoes) – 1500 rank tokens

Deadly Glares (Bottom) – 2000 rank tokens

Deadly Glares (Top) – 3000 rank tokens

Evil Grin Backpack – 3000 rank tokens

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Bilash Gaming: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire in February 2021?