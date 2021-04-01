Free Fire Elite Pass Season 35: List of free rewards

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 35 starts today and will be available throughout the month. Players must complete missions to earn badges and collect exclusive themed rewards.

They will be able to purchase the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds. Simultaneously, they will have to shell 999 diamonds for the Elite Bundle with several perks, including 50 instant diamonds and more.

The Free Pass also offers various rewards that comprise multiple skins, outfits, and the Predatory Cobra Token Box.

Also read: Ungraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 35 free rewards

Advertisement

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 35

The following is the list of free rewards alongside the required number of badges to obtain them:

Advertisement

50 Gold (Unlocks at 0 Badges)

Bats at Night (Avatar) (Unlocks at 5 Badges)

3x Scan (Unlocks at 10 Badges)

1x Pet Food (Unlocks at 20 Badges)

1x Gold Voucher (Unlocks at 30 Badges)

Bloodwing Hoodie (Male) (Unlocks at 40 Badges)

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 50 Badges)

1x Fragment Crate (Unlocks at 60 Badges)

1x Discount Coupon (Unlocks at 70 Badges)

1x Pet Food (Unlocks at 80 Badges)

1x Predatory Cobra Token Box (Unlocks at 85 Badges)

300 Gold (Unlocks at 90 Badges)

Bloodwing T-Shirt (Unlocks at 100 Badges)

3x Summon Airdrop (Unlocks at 120 Badges)

1x Gold Voucher (Unlocks at 130 Badges)

3x Resupply Map (Unlocks at 140 Badges)

1x Predatory Cobra Token Box (Unlocks at 145 Badges)

Bats at Night (Banner) (Unlocks at 150 Badges)

500 Gold (Unlocks at 160 Badges)

1x Fragment Case II (Unlocks at 170 Badges)

3x Bonfires (Unlocks at 180 Badges)

1x Gold Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 190 Badges)

Crimson Skyline (Unlocks at 200 Badges)

1x Predatory Cobra Token Box (Unlocks at 205 Badges)

3x Gold Royale Voucher (Unlocks at 210 Badges)

3x Bounty Token (Unlocks at 220 Badges)

1x Awakening Shard (Unlocks at 225 Badges)

Also read: WAWAN MKS' Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more