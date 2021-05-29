Free Fire Elite Pass Season 37: Theme, pre-order price, free rewards, and more

A new Elite Pass is added to Garena Free Fire every month, bringing in loads of new rewards, especially cosmetics. Users can climb the tiers by completing missions and collecting badges to collect these rewards.

Elite Pass S36 will draw to an end on May 31st, and the upcoming Elite Pass Season 37 will begin on June 1st. Pre-ordering for the same has already commenced.

This article provides players with an overview of the next Elite Pass in Free Fire.

Overview of Free Fire Elite Pass Season 37

Pre-order and theme

As stated earlier, pre-orders for the new Elite Pass began today and will net users the exclusive Evil Enchanted Facepaint. The pre-order will set players back by 999 diamonds.

The theme of the Elite Pass Season 37 is “Evil Enchanted,” and the pre-ordering will be available till May 31st.

Procedure to pre-order

Here are the steps by which users can pre-order the S37 Elite Pass in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: After they enter Free Fire, they need to open the Elite Pass section.

Press the icon beside upgrade icon

Step 2: Next, they must tap on the icon beside the upgrade option.

Press on the button with diamonds icon

Step 3: Lastly, players are required to tap on the “999 diamonds” button. A dialog box will appear asking them to confirm the process.

Confirm the purchase to complete the pre-order

Leaked rewards

Rewards of the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 37 were leaked a while back. They are as follows:

The Monster Truck skin is available at 0 badges (Image via Freefirenews / YouTube)

The Jacket is available at 15 badges (Image via Freefirenews / YouTube)

The T-shirt will be up for grabs at 40 badges (Image via Freefirenews / YouTube)

The exclusive bundle is a reward at 50 badges (Image via Freefirenews / YouTube)

The backpack skin is available at 100 badges (Image via Freefirenews / YouTube)

Users can watch the video below by “Freefirenew” to check out all the items rumored to be available in the upcoming pass:

