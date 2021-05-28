Free Fire OB28 update expected release date and time revealed

Garena releases a Free Fire update about every two months, bringing new content and features into the game to overhaul the user experience.

After the release of the Advance Server yesterday, which has loads of features in store, players are excited for the new OB28 update, expected to be out next month.

This article provides users with an expected release date for the Free Fire OB28 update.

Free Fire OB28 patch

Release date and time

The CS-Ranked Season 6 ends on June 10th

The previous few Free Fire patches were released precisely a day before the end of the Clash Squad ranked season. If the same pattern is observed once again, then the Free Fire OB28 update might be released on June 9th, considering that the CS-Ranked season ends on June 10th.

Garena recently announced a dedicated server for Bangladesh players, and it is set to go live on June 8th. However, many gamers have also speculated that the update might arrive on the very same day.

To sum it up, it is expected that the players could see the next update released on either June 8th or June 9th.

As usual, on the day of the update, games’ servers will be down for a few hours due to maintenance. It will approximately start at 9:30 AM IST and will end around 5 to 6 PM IST, like the previous patches. The update is expected to be released a few hours into the maintenance.

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server features

The OB28 Advance Server includes a character, a pet, guns, a mode, and more. It is essential to note that not all features present in this beta are released with the actual update.

Here are some of the latest anticipated additions:

New character: D-bee

D-bee has a passive ability (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube)

The new character added to the Advance Server is called D-bee, and he boasts a passive skill named Bullet Beats. It buffs the movement speed as well as the accuracy by 35% when firing while moving. This facet increases to 70% at the highest level of the character.

New pet: Dr Beanie

Dr Beanie's skill is called Dashy Duckwalk (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube)

The new pet, Dr Beanie, has a Dashy Duckwalk skill that enhances movement speed when players are crouching by 30%. This stat is further increased to 60% with the rise in the level.

New guns

Both the new firearms have a high fire rate (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube)

The developers have added two new firearms to the list in the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server: Kingfisher and UZI. Both have a high fire rate, and the former is an AR, while the latter occupies a pistol slot.

Players can read more about them here.

