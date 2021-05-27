Free Fire OB28 Advance Server: APK download link, activation code, end date and more

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server was recently released. It contains a wide assortment of new and exciting gameplay elements such as a character, a pet, a weapon, and more. The APK file for it has also been made accessible on the official website of the server.

Fans are over the moon with the announcement of the Advance Server, and they now have the perfect opportunity to try out the features before they are implemented with the final update.

This article provides players with information regarding the new Free Fire OB28 Advance Server, like the APK download link, end date, and more.

Also read: How to register and download Free Fire OB28 Advance Server: Step-by-step guide

Details about the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server, including APK download and more

APK Download link

As stated earlier, the APK for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server is present on the official website. Players can follow the steps stated below to download and install it on their devices:

Step 1: Players must visit the official Advance Server website and log in.

Players need to tap on the Download Apk button

Step 2: Next, they have to click on the “Download APK” option. The game’s APK file will soon get downloaded.

The file size is 607 MB, and players need to make sure that they have adequate storage capacity on their devices before they download it.

Tap on the "Guest" icon

Step 3: Upon completion of the download, players need to install the file. Lastly, they can open the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server and tap on the “Guest” button.

Step 4: A dialog box pops up, where players need to enter the Activation Code and click on the “Okay!” button.

Activation Code, end date, and more

Players need to enter the Activation Code to get into the Advance Server

Once the registration is complete, the application gets reviewed by the developers. Then, selected players are provided with an activation code, which is obligatory for them to enter the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server.

The ongoing test server started today and will draw to a close on June 3rd, which is in around one week. After that, players won’t be able to access it.

Apart from this, there are certain rewards in the form of diamonds for those users that successfully report bugs and glitches.

Also read: All you need to know about the new Booyah Buddy feature in Free Fire