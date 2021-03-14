Free Fire Esports Ultimate Challenge: Win Phantom bundle, Diamond royale voucher, and more rewards

Free Fire Bangladesh Championship and Free Fire India Championship 2021 are currently in the final few stages. Teams are fighting for podium finishes in the two mega-events.

Garena recently added an Esports Ultimate Challenge around these two tournaments that provides players with the opportunity to acquire rewards, including the Phantom Executioner bundle.

Esports Ultimate Challenge in Free Fire

The Esports Ultimate Challenge commenced on March 12th and will end on March 21st. During this period, players will have to answer "trivia" questions of Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 and Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring to earn a token.

Three questions will be asked in each section and every correct answer will net them a token that can be later used to redeem numerous rewards.

Answer the daily trivia questions

The users will be able to collect additional tokens by making the correct predictions in the Pick’em for the tournaments.

Prizes

List of all the prizes available in the event

Players can collect the rewards from the "Prizes" section. Here is the complete list of available items:

Mystic Seeker Scar Box – five tokens

Skull Hunter AK Box – five tokens

Weapon Royale Voucher – five tokens

Hunter’s Trophy – 15 tokens

Awakening Shard – 20 tokens

Phantom Executioner Bundle – 30 tokens

Accessing the Esports Ultimate Challenge

Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players have to open the "Event" section by pressing the "Calendar" icon.

Players have to press the Calendar icon

Step 2: Under the "esports" tab, select the "Ultimate Challenge" option. Press the "Go To" button.

They have to tap on the 'Ulitmate Challenge' tab.

Step 3: Select the tournament and answer the trivia questions.

