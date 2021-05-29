Free Fire event rewards: How to get free Panda skin, FFWS 2021 emote, and Andrew character today

The Free Fire World Series Singapore 2021 Finals is scheduled for May 30th. Events to commemorate this premier esports tournament are underway in-game. Most of the announced events are already running, and today is the peak day of the celebrations.

Two new events, "Andrew's Challenge" and "Peak Day Play Time," began today. They offer numerous exciting items, including a free character for a limited time, a Panda skin, and an exclusive FFWS 2021 emote.

Acquiring rewards from today's events skin in Free Fire

Pet skin: FFWS 2021 Panda is one of the items that users can obtain for free

The Andrew character and a Panda skin are part of the "Andrew's Challenge" event. Players have to complete specific missions to get these rewards. The available items are given below:

Andrew character – Login 1 day

100x Memory Fragment (Andrew) – Play five matches using Andrew character

Pet Skin: FFWS 2021 Panda – Play 10 matches using Andrew character

This means that players must merely play the specified number of games to collect the other rewards after claiming the character.

The procedure for collecting these rewards is below:

Step 1: Under the FFWS tab, players can select the "Andrew's Challenge" tab.

The rewards can be collected from the Andrew's Challenge tab under the FFWS tab

Step 2: They may claim the character initially and play the matches. Once users have played the given number of games, the other rewards can be collected from the same tab.

The limited FFWS 2021 emote is also up for grabs

The exclusive FFWS 2021 emote is also available as a reward in the "Peak Day Play Time" event, where users must play the game for 100 minutes on the peak day, i.e., today (May 29th).

After fulfilling the condition, players can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the "Calendar" icon.

To obtain FFWS 2021 emote players need to play 100 minutes today

Step 2: Under the FFWS tab, they can select the "Peak Day Play Time" section and press the claim button beside the emote to acquire it.

