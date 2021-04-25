Free Fire Friends Call back event: How to get free Knockout Swing Baseball bat skin

Garena's KO Night event was recently launched in Free Fire. The event began on April 17th and will end on May 3rd. A sub-event called "Friends Call Back" event offers players a free baseball bat skin called the Knockout Swing. The Call Back event began yesterday, April 24th.

This article will guide players to obtain the Knockout Swing baseball bat from the Free Fire KO Night event for free.

How to call back friends in Free Fire in the Friends Call Back event and win the free baseball bat skin?

The sub-event, Friends Call Back, has begun and will conclude on April 28th.

In return for rewards, players have to invite friends who have been offline from the game for a long time. According to Free Fire, players that have been inactive for a prolonged amount of time may be called back. The player's mission fulfilment progress will be increased for each qualifying player who entered their ID.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Maro: Which Free Fire character is better for Rank Push?

By following the steps below, players can earn the free Knockout Swing baseball bat skin in the Friends Call Back sub-event:

Advertisement

Step 1: Tap on the "Friends" icon in the top-right corner of the screen, and a menu will be displayed.

Tap on the Call Back tab

Step 2: Next, click on the Call Back tab in the left-hand side corner of the screen. Another menu will be displayed.

Step 3: Next, tap on any of the Call Back options on the right-hand side of the screen, and a list of their social media friends will appear.

Invite friends by tapping on the button.

Step 4: Users must then click on the invite option and share the link via any preferred social media handle.

Advertisement

Step 5: Friends who join Free Fire through the reference given by the player will complete the challenge, and players will be eligible to win the Knockout Swing baseball bat skin as well as other free prizes.

All the rewards for the Friends Call Back KO Night event are as follows:

5x KO Night Ultimate Belt - Call back one friend

Knockout Swing baseball bat skin - Call back three friends

5x KO Night Ultimate Belt - Call back five friends

3x Weapon Royale Voucher - Call back seven friends

Also read: A124 vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for the Clash Squad mode?