Free Fire: Full Schedule of Free Fire India Championship 2020 announced

Free Fire India Championship 2020

Garena Free Fire announced Free Fire India Championship 2020 on 12th January and 26th January was the last date to register for the tournament. The first 6048 teams that will register for the competition will be selected for the Online Qualifiers. The tournament offers a massive prize pool ₹35,00,000, and the complete schedule has also been announced officially.

Schedule of Free Fire India Championship 2020

Free Fire India Championship 2020 is divided into three stages that will happen over three months. The complete schedule for FFIC 2020 is listed below:

Stage 1 (Qualifier Stage)

Date: 31st January- 13th February

After registering for the tournament, the squads will play the Qualifying Stage, which will be an online round. The registered teams will battle against each other for a total of 14 days, and the top 22 teams with the highest number of points will proceed to the next round, i.e., the League Stage.

Stage 2 (League Stage)

Date: 29th February- 15th March

A total of 24 teams, including the top 22 teams from the Online Qualifiers and the top two teams of Free Fire India Today League, will compete for a spot in the Grand Finals. The two teams that are directly invited to the FFIC League Stage are Nawabzade and Nightmare. There will be a total of four groups, and six games will be played. League Stage will be a LAN event, and the top 12 teams of the leaderboard will get the ticket to the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Grand Finals.

Stage 3 (Grand Finals)

Date: 29th March

After competing in the League Stage of FFIC 2020, the top 12 teams will battle on 29th March for the trophy and the prize pool of ₹35,00,000. Just like the League Stage, FFIC Grand Finals will also be a LAN event. The venue and streaming details are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Free Fire has announced the whole Free Fire 2020 Esports plan, where they will be organizing a total of four global tournaments with a massive prize pool of ₹14 crore, which include Free Fire Champions Cup and the Free Fire World Series.