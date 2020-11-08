Free Fire's APK download for the Jio Phone is fake, and all the videos suggesting the same are misleading

Free Fire is one of the most played and popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. Over the period, the game has garnered over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, which underlines its popularity. It sees 50 players parachuting onto an island and fighting out against each other till the last one/team survives.

Many websites and videos on the internet have claimed to provide the game's APK file for the Jio Phone. However, those files are fake and do not work.

Free Fire's APK download for the Jio Phone is fake

A screenshot from one such misleading video

As mentioned earlier, several videos have offered the APK files for Free Fire. It is important to note that all such videos are misleading, and there is no possibility of the game's functionality on the Jio Phone.

Here are a few reasons why it isn’t possible to run Free Fire on the Jio Phone:

#1 Jio Phone functions on the KaiOS, while Free Fire has been developed for the smartphones running on the Android and iOS platforms. Hence, the game isn’t compatible with Jio Phones.

#2 Moreover, the device has 512 MB of RAM, which isn’t sufficient to run games like Garena Free Fire.

#3 Also, it is impossible to play the game on a small screen with a keypad since its controls are quite complicated.

Most of the videos that the players see are generally a recording of the gameplay. The users are never recommended to download the APK file since they can harm the device.

Conclusion

Players shouldn’t waste their time looking for ways to download Free Fire on the Jio Phone as it isn’t possible. The videos that have surfaced on the internet are misleading, and the users should stay away from downloading the files.

