Free Fire on Gameloop: How to download msvcp140.dll file

Let's take a look at the various steps that can help you fix the msvcp140.dll file missing error.

Free Fire is a popular battle royale game with over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store.

How to fix MSVCP140.DLL error

Free Fire is one of the most remarkable battle royale games made for mobile. The game is very popular because of its ability to run on low-end smartphones. Some players, however, like to play the game on a bigger screen. Hence, they opt to play the game using an emulator.

Gameloop is a rebranded version of Tencent Gaming Buddy and is one of the best emulators that can run mobile games on desktop. Various android games can be played on a desktop using emulators.

Sometimes, players may encounter an error while using an emulator. The error will say that the msvcp140.dll file is missing. Here are the ways you can download the file and fix this error.

What is msvcp140.dll?

msvcp140.dll is a part of 'Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable Packages for Visual Studio 2015', and often specific programs require this file to run.

Why do players get the error of msvcp140.dll missing?

The file may get misplaced, deleted or corrupted by malicious programs or virus. If this is the case, the players get an error that msvcp140.dll is missing from your computer or there is an error loading the msvcp140.dll.

How to fix this error by downloading msvcp140.dll for Free Fire Gameloop?

#1 Players can reinstall the Microsoft Visual C ++ Redistributable package.

Reinstalling this package alongside the DirectX can help the players solve this issue.

#2 Reinstalling the Free Fire Emulator

If the error persists, the player needs to clean install the emulator. Sometimes there might be an error with gameloop and not your PC. So reinstalling the software might fix this issue.

#3 Downloading the DLL file

Sometimes games or applications require this file to be present in the installation directory. You can download this file from a trusted source and place this DLL file in the gameloop installation directory.

Keep in mind that your OS and its version while downloading the DLL file.

