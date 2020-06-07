How to get Wolfrahh character in Free Fire

Wolfrahh is the newest addition to available characters in Free Fire.

How to get Wolfrahh character for free

Garena Free Fire is very popular among Indian mobile players. The game has been downloaded over 500 million times on Google Play Store, because of its ability to run on low-end devices.

The game is renowned for the extensive array of characters it offers. Every character possesses unique abilities that assist players to get the Booyah!

One of the newer characters in the game is Wolfrahh. He is one of the latest additions to the game, and one can get him for free in the game.

How to get Wolfrahh in Free Fire?

Wolfrahh

There is an event in Free Fire known as the Age of Streamers; through which the players have an opportunity to get Wolfrahh character.

What is the Age of Streamers event?

The Age of Streamers event

The Age of Streamers event began on 1st June. Players get a chance to win rare rewards like Wolfrahh, M82B, and more for free. Free Fire players get to flip one card every day to receive various items. So if the player logins daily, they will surely get Wolfrahh.

If players got Wolfrahh in the spin before the patch update on 3rd June, they would have already received the character in their respective accounts. If the players get Wolfrahh after the update, it will be sent to the account immediately.

Rules of the Event

The rewards will be sent to the in-game mail of the players. If the players face any issue with the event, they can contact the Free Fire Customer Service about the issue.

The event ends on 8th June 11:59 PM, so players should complete the spins before the conclusion of the event.

