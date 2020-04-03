Free Fire: Get free Character Lvl. 8 Card in Level Up Sunday event

Garena Free Fire is offering Doggo Headset and Character Lvl. 8 Card for free.

Complete the listed missions during the event period to get these Level Up Sunday Event rewards.

Rabia FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

Free Fire

The Free Fire OB21 update will be released soon, which will bring in new character Kapella, a new pet Ottero, the Kill Secured Mode and much more. Garena Free Fire has also made an in-game announcement regarding the Kapella patch, which is going to be out soon.

A new Level Up Sunday event has been introduced in the game where the Free Fire players can get a 'Doggo Headset' for free. Along with this, the players will also get free 'Character Level 8 Card' by completing the listed missions.

How to get free Character Lvl. 8 Card in Free Fire

Event Period: 5th April (04:00:00) to 6th April (03:59:59)

Level Up Sunday

The players will have to enter the game during the event period and complete the following missions to get the rewards of the Level Up Sunday event:

Play one match during the event period to get free "Doggo: Don't you just want to slap that face?" headset for free.

Wear the Doggo headset claimed by completing the above mission and kill a total of 20 enemies in classic mode to get a free 'Character Lvl. 8 Card'. To use Character Lvl. 8 Card, choose a character you own and level it up to level 8 instantly. You will also receive the level-up rewards.

Also Read: Free Fire OB21 update release date officially announced