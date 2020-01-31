Free Fire: Get free Hip Hop set in TRAP Identity event

Hip Hop set

The much-awaited T.R.A.P event is set to commence on the 1st of February in Free Fire, and this particular new event will also bring new TRAP Elite pass in the game. Before this major update hits the store, Garena has introduced a unique event in the Free Fire titled 'Who is your TRAP Identity'.

In this event, players can get a Hip Hop cosmetic set for free. The Hip Hop set comes with a Backpack, Parachute and T-Shirt skin and these rewards can be claimed only till the 9th of February.

Follow the below-listed steps to get Hip Hop set:

Open the events section in Free Fire

Tap on the TRAP Identity event

Choose your favourite character among the four

Earn mic tokens by completing simple tasks to vote for the chosen character

Collect 50 mic tokens to receive all the three gift items

Who is your Trap Identity?

However, users can only acquire all these rewards if their character gets the highest number of votes during the event. So it's essential for every player to vote for their chosen character multiple times. The more tokens you earn, the more you will be able to vote. Navigate to the event segment to see the complete list of tasks to be accomplished.