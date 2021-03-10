Free Fire to give away free diamonds through Willful Wonders event

Garena recently added the 'Willful Wonders' event to Free Fire. The event, which will run from March 8 to March 21, gives players an opportunity to obtain Free Fire diamonds at no cost.

Normally, players have to spend real money to acquire Free Fire diamonds. Since spending money on virtual currency isn't a feasible option for everyone, players often seek alternatives, such as in-game events and contests, to obtain diamonds for free.

This article provides an overview of the 'Willful Wonders' event in Garena Free Fire.

'Willful Wonders' event in Garena Free Fire

Players have a chance to obtain Free Fire diamonds at no cost by uploading clips on the 'Booyah!' app via the 'Willful Wonders' event.

'Booyah!' is Garena's all-in-one platform for gaming videos in India.

Players have to upload their best moments with the Free Fire Elite Pass on the 'Booyah!' app. Ten clips will be selected as winners, and the players who made them will be rewarded with Free Fire diamonds.

Event details

A Facebook post by Booyah! regarding the 'Willful Wonders' event reads:

"Time to showcase your fully-loaded Elite Pass and share your clips on BOOYAH! Only one entry per user will be eligible for the reward. Copied and promotional clips will be disqualified. Upload clips on BOOYAH, and the top 10 clips will stand a chance to win diamonds!"

Note: Players are prohibited from using any form of promotional and copied clips. They will be disqualified for doing the same.

How can players participate in the 'Willful Wonders' event?

Players can follow the steps given below to access the 'Willful Wonders' event:

Step 1: Players must first tap on the ‘Calendar’ (events) icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Tap on the Calendar icon

Step 2: They can then navigate through the ‘NEWS’ tab and press the ‘Wilful Wonders’ event.

Press the ‘Wilful Wonders’ event

Step 3: Next, players should press the ‘GO TO’ button. They will be redirected to the BOOYAH! app.

(If users do not have the application, they will be redirected to the Google Play Store page of BOOYAH!)

Players can then upload their clips to participate in the event.

Note: Players should bind their Free Fire accounts to the BOOYAH! app before participating in the event.

