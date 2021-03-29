Free Fire to give Phantom Bear Bundle and more rewards for free on hitting milestone viewership in their latest music video

As a part of the Holi celebrations in Free Fire, Garena has released an official music video titled "DNA Mein Dance." The video features the renowned Bollywood actor, Hrithik Roshan, and the song is composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani.

The music video was released on the official YouTube channel of Garena Free Fire on March 27, 2021. It currently boasts more than 6.84 million views.

In one of their recent social media posts, Free Fire announced that the players would receive numerous rewards, including an exclusive Phantom Bear Bundle for achieving specific viewership milestones in their latest music video.

Also read: Nobru's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more.

Free Fire to give Phantom Bear Bundle and more rewards for achieving viewership milestone on their latest video

The social media post read:

"The Official Free Fire Holi Music Video- DNA Mein Dance is out now! So why not celebrate the release with a fun event and rewards?! Share the "Free Fire Holi Music Video- DNA Mein Dance" posted on our YouTube channel. Make the video reach 2 crore views in 1 week to receive exclusive rewards for everyone on the server! "

Advertisement

Here are all the viewership milestones and the corresponding rewards.

5 million views – Egg Day Banner

10 million views – Egg Day Headpic avatar

15 million views – Egghunter Loot Box

20 million views – Phantom Bear Bundle

It is essential to point out that the rewards will be sent out to all players on the server once the milestones are reached. They will be able to collect them from the in-game mail section.

This is a win-win situation for the players since the first milestone has already been crossed. Hence, they have a perfect opportunity and sufficient time to accomplish higher milestones to obtain the bundle.

Apart from this, several other events are already underway that provide rewards comprising Egghunt Paradise parachute skin, gun crates, emotes, and more.

Advertisement

Also read: Rishi Gaming's Free Fire ID, monthly earning, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more.