When spoken about battle royale titles on the mobile platform, Free Fire is one of the first few names that usually come to mind. The game is immensely prevalent among the masses and has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

When the players initially start playing the game, they get an option to either continue with a guest account or to create one with Facebook, Google, or VK, which in a way, safeguards their progress in case the game gets deleted or the device is lost.

Sometimes the users create a guest account and tend to lose access to the account. Unfortunately, once the players lose their access, they won't be able to recover the lost account.

Free Fire Guest accounts cannot be recovered as the game's data is not stored on servers

Lost guest account

According to the FAQ section present on the support website, if the device is lost or the game data has been deleted, the guest account cannot be recovered.

The section reads:

"Game data of your guest account is stored in your device and is not stored in our servers. Sadly, if you lose your device or game data is deleted, there is no way for us to recover it.

We understand your frustrations, but we hope you use this chance to create re-roll your character and continue your support for Free Fire."

Hence, there is no way to recover the lost guest account, and all that the players can do is create a new account.

Conclusion

The players should link their account with Google, Facebook, or VK to save their progress. Also, they shouldn't waste their time looking for a way to recover it since there isn’t one.

