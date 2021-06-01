Free Fire gun skin redeem codes released in 2021 so far

Weapon loot crates are one of the best ways to obtain gun skins in Free Fire. These crates can be purchased from the in-game store using diamonds. They provide a random reward when opened.

Garena frequently releases redeem codes that give players the opportunity to obtain these weapon loot crates at no cost.

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for weapon loot crates in 2021:

5G9GCY97UUD4

8G2YJS3TWKUB

3CYSQQ95YTWK

LL7VDMX363YK

QUZ5MJPPY92E

7ZG488RUDDWV

WTZ3LM8W3SWC

487P8ZVGZGEA

FFBC2T35EPWZ

9GJT66GNDCLN

FFBCEGMPC3HZ

FFBCC4QWKLL9

NVVX4TSQJ38F

WXWYSJTPBMB5

TNWDTUV92P22

86ZJZPV6HKLV

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

FFBCZD9RDP44

FFBCAC836MAC

EW529ALDLWWS

7LE4KVYCYNLY

H44BY3RXF8MV

G8WQQVLMJSBN

FFBCLP5S98AW

FFBCLY4LNC4B

FFBCLAK9KYGM

XFHG6E93SADY

67G8VDLFTHUJ

S7EA7G2UCW94

67G8VDLFTHUJ

FFBCT7P7N2P2

RXF2EQ8BUHJ7

6XMNG242VMKV

H28UZG5ATK2R

ED22KT2GRQDY

FF8M82QK7C2M

FFESPORTSJLC

ZFMUVTLYSLSC

Disclaimer: Each redeem code is region-specific and can only be used by players on certain servers. Many of these redeem codes are already way past their expiration date, as they were released a few months ago.

Also read: Ajjubhai's (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots, and other stats in May 2021

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Players can follow these steps to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official Free Fire rewards redemption website. The link to the website is provided below.

Free Fire's redemption site: Click here.

After reaching the webpage, players must sign in

Step 2: Once players are on the website, they should log in using the platform that they have linked to their Free Fire account.

Players with guest accounts will not be able to use redeem codes on the website, so they are advised to link their Free Fire accounts with any of these platforms: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID and Huawei ID.

Users have to enter the respective code into the text field

Step 3: After logging in, players should enter the redeem code and click on the "Confirm" button.

Step 4: When a dialog box listing the rewards pops up, players should click on the OK button.

Once the redemption process is complete, players will be able to claim all the rewards from the in-game mail section. Rewards are generally sent to the player's Free Fire account within 24 hours.

Also read: Will Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile be banned in Bangladesh? All you need to know