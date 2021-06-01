Free Fire gun skin redeem codes released in 2021 so far

Weapon loot crates are one of the best ways to obtain gun skins in Free Fire. These crates can be purchased from the in-game store using diamonds. They provide a random reward when opened.
Garena frequently releases redeem codes that give players the opportunity to obtain these weapon loot crates at no cost.
Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for weapon loot crates in 2021:
- 5G9GCY97UUD4
- 8G2YJS3TWKUB
- 3CYSQQ95YTWK
- LL7VDMX363YK
- QUZ5MJPPY92E
- 7ZG488RUDDWV
- WTZ3LM8W3SWC
- 487P8ZVGZGEA
- FFBC2T35EPWZ
- 9GJT66GNDCLN
- FFBCEGMPC3HZ
- FFBCC4QWKLL9
- NVVX4TSQJ38F
- WXWYSJTPBMB5
- TNWDTUV92P22
- 86ZJZPV6HKLV
- FFBCJVGJJ6VP
- FFBCZD9RDP44
- FFBCAC836MAC
- EW529ALDLWWS
- 7LE4KVYCYNLY
- H44BY3RXF8MV
- G8WQQVLMJSBN
- FFBCLP5S98AW
- FFBCLY4LNC4B
- FFBCLAK9KYGM
- XFHG6E93SADY
- 67G8VDLFTHUJ
- S7EA7G2UCW94
- 67G8VDLFTHUJ
- FFBCT7P7N2P2
- RXF2EQ8BUHJ7
- 6XMNG242VMKV
- H28UZG5ATK2R
- ED22KT2GRQDY
- FF8M82QK7C2M
- FFESPORTSJLC
- ZFMUVTLYSLSC
Disclaimer: Each redeem code is region-specific and can only be used by players on certain servers. Many of these redeem codes are already way past their expiration date, as they were released a few months ago.
Also read: Ajjubhai's (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots, and other stats in May 2021
How to use Free Fire redeem codes
Players can follow these steps to use Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Players should first visit the official Free Fire rewards redemption website. The link to the website is provided below.
Free Fire's redemption site: Click here.
Step 2: Once players are on the website, they should log in using the platform that they have linked to their Free Fire account.
Players with guest accounts will not be able to use redeem codes on the website, so they are advised to link their Free Fire accounts with any of these platforms: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID and Huawei ID.
Step 3: After logging in, players should enter the redeem code and click on the "Confirm" button.
Step 4: When a dialog box listing the rewards pops up, players should click on the OK button.
Once the redemption process is complete, players will be able to claim all the rewards from the in-game mail section. Rewards are generally sent to the player's Free Fire account within 24 hours.
Also read: Will Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile be banned in Bangladesh? All you need to know