Ajjubhai's (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots, and other stats in May 2021

Total Gaming, popularly known by his in-game alias Ajjubhai94, is one of the most subscribed-to Free Fire content creators on YouTube, with over 24.6 million subscribers. The player streams multiple other titles, including Minecraft and GTA 5, on his YouTube channels.

The last 30 days have been great for the YouTuber as he has amassed 1.1 million subscribers and 231 million views.

This article looks at Ajjubhai’s in-game stats and other details.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 11628 squad matches and has stood victorious in 2824 of those, retaining a win percentage of 24.28%. He has bagged 43746 kills, and 15440 of them have been headshots, managing a K/D ratio and headshot rate of 4.97 and 35.29%.

The famous YouTuber has 333 Booyahs in 1748 duo games, resulting in a win rate of 19.05%. In these matches, he has eliminated 6907 foes at a K/D ratio of 4.88. Out of the total kills, 2367 have been registered as headshots for a percentage of 34.27%.

Lastly, the internet star has featured in 923 solo games and has remained undefeated on 80 occasions, leading to a win rate of 8.66%. With 2347 frags and 760 headshots, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot percentage of 32.39%.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has 63 first-place finishes in 132 squad matches, which comes down to a win ratio of 47.72%. He has amassed 779 kills, and 230 of them have been headshots for a rate of 29.53%. He holds a K/D ratio of 11.29 in these matches.

The content creator has engaged in 53 duo games and holds a win tally of 18 matches, ensuring a win rate of 33.96%. With a K/D ratio of 8.74 and a headshot rate of 35.29%, he has 306 frags and 108 headshots.

Lastly, he has played 12 solo games and has triumphed in a single one, managing a win percentage of 8.33%. He has secured 44 eliminations and secured 23 headshots. The streamer has retained a K/D ratio of 4 and a headshot percentage of 52.27%.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

YouTube channel

Ajjubhai started his content creation back in December 2018 and has gradually uploaded more than 1300 videos to his channel that accounts for more than 3.76 billion views in total. He also boasts 24.6 million subscribers, making him the most subscribed Free Fire content creator on YouTube.

Social media handles

