Garena Free Fire x Street Fighter collaboration leaked online, exclusive features revealed

Garena Free Fire has witnessed unprecedented growth in popularity over the past few years and shows no signs of slowing down. A major part of this has been due to the collaborations with various prominent celebrities and series.

A few days ago, Free Fire unveiled their collaboration with McLaren. Now, leaks by a popular Free Fire data miner suggest that the title’s next collaboration could be with Street Fighter, a Japanese fighting video game franchise.

Garena Free Fire x Street Fighter collaboration leaks

The data miner, who goes by the name of Bart FF, has posted a video on his Instagram handle, which seems to be the promotional video of the rumored crossover between Free Fire and Street Fighter. Players can watch it below:

Bart FF's leaks about Free Fire x Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2020 proved to be true.

Alongside the video, he shared a list of items that, according to him, would be a part of the latest collaboration. Here are the items:

Ryu backpack

Ryu ice

Chun-li package

Ryu set

Chun-li set

Lobby tree

T-shirt Ryu

Granada Hadouken

Ryket Special Royale Ticket

Mag-7 Chun-li

Mp5 Chun-li

Emote Hadouken

This could bring in several events and other in-game cosmetic items that players would surely enjoy. If the leaks turn out to be accurate, an announcement regarding the same could be made on the official social media handles of Garena Free Fire.

Previously, Free Fire has collaborated with famous figures like DJ Alok, KSHMR, Sơn Tùng M-TP, Cristiano Ronaldo, Hrithik Roshan, and Joe Taslim, to name a few. Apart from that, crossovers with Money Heist, Attack on Titan, and Demon Slayer have also taken place. Hence, it appears that the collaboration with the Japanese game series could be on the cards.

