Free Fire live watching milestone rewards: How to get free legendary emote, Gloo wall skin, gun skins, and characters

The premier Free Fire World Series 2021 concluded yesterday with Phoenix Force dominantly clinching the trophy, registering Booyahs in four out of the six games in the finals. They walked away with mammoth prize money of $500,000, with their player TheCruz being named the MVP.

The second and third places were bagged by LOUD, a Brazilian organization, and Silence, a team from CIS. They took home $250,000 and $100,000, respectively.

Garena had set three milestones for the finals at 150k, 300k, and 450k viewers. The live streams broke all records, with the Indian stream peaking at around 1.9 million simultaneous viewers. Hence, players will receive the rewards announced by Garena.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how players can obtain exclusive gloo wall skin, gun skins, and other rewards.

Obtaining Free Fire World Series live watching rewards

Similar to the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS), the live-watching rewards for the FFWS 2021 Singapore Finals will be available in-game. Players can follow the steps given below to collect the rewards.

Step 1: They have to open Garena Free Fire and click on the calendar option.

Step 2: Users may select the FFWS tab and tap on relevant live watching sections, i.e., 150k, 300k, and 450k.

Step 3: Gamers should press the claim button beside the rewards to obtain the items.

Step 4: For milestone rewards (300k and 450k) that require players to choose one of the rewards from the pool, they need to select the preferred item and tap the claim button.

It is essential to note that these rewards will only be up for grabs until June 1st, 11:59 PM IST (GMT +5:30). After this, the event will end and players will not be able to claim their rewards.