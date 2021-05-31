TheCruz from Phoenix Force emerges Free Fire World Series 2021 Finals MVP

The Free Fire World Series 2021: Singapore Finals came to an end today after a breathtaking day of action. Phoneix Force (Previously known as Evos Esports Thailand) won the competition in a dominating fashion securing 4 Booyahs in six matches. The squad played in an aggressive manner and secured 48 eliminations. They also secured a hat-trick of Booyahs by winning their first three matches. The team pocketed the winner's prize money of USD 500,000.

LOUD, the team from Brazil, who qualified from the Play-ins, secured second place. The team also played exceptionally well and pocketed a total of USD 250,000. Silence, the team from the CIS region, ended at third place in the competition and took home the third-place prize of USD 100,000.

Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore Finals Overall Standings

Fan favorite and popular streamer Nobru's team Fluxo finished fourth in the competition. The team was also awarded the prize money of USD 100,000

TheCruz was the MVP of Free Fire world series Finals:

TheCruz from Phoniex Force was crowned the MVP of the Finals as he secured a total of 23 eliminations, accounting for almost half of his team's kills.

The Finals of the World Series generated huge viewership and set new records in the history of Esports. According to the popular esports statistics website Esports Charts, the finals of the Free Fire World Series 2021 garnered a peak viewership of a whopping 5.4 million viewers (excluding viewership on Chinese platforms).

The Free Fire World Series Finals garnered this peak viewership in the first round of the final itself with 5,414,953(5.4M) concurrent people watching. The event also generated an average viewership of 2,087,307 viewers. As of the publishing of this article, the tournament has been watched for a total of 18,437,875 hours.

Interestingly, the highest peak viewership among all the streams happened on the YouTube Hindi stream with a total of 1.9 Million concurrent viewers. This amount of viewership was despite the fact that no Indian teams were playing in the competition as a result of a travel ban due to the ongoing COVID 19 situation.