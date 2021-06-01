Will Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile be banned in Bangladesh? All you need to know

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are leaders in the mobile battle royale gaming market, boasting millions of players and successful esports ecosystems. In the last few years, the two titles have established themselves as household names in multiple countries.

However, based on recent reports by Daily Manab Zamin, Bangladesh might impose a ban on PUBG Mobile and Free Fire due to concerns over gaming addiction among teenagers and young adults in the country.

According to the report, the Ministry of Education and Home Affairs has called for the suspension of the two games in Bangladesh.

"Banning PUBG Mobile and Free Fire will not change anything dramatically" - Bangladesh Minister of Post and Telecommunication

The Daily Manab Zamin report also stated that PUBG Mobile and Free Fire would be banned in a way that doesn't cause adverse reactions. It added that steps will be taken to prevent players from using alternative methods to access the games, such as VPNs.

Mohiuddin Ahmed, president of the Bangladesh Mobile Phone Users Association, said:

"While we are relentlessly working to get the next generation of young people to have access to high-speed internet, the next generation has gone astray by abusing technology, which has made us think."

Meanwhile, Mustafa Jabba, Minister of Post and Telecommunication, told the Daily Star that his ministry has not received any directives regarding the ban:

"Neither me nor my ministry, are aware of any such developments. Although we have the tools, we cannot block these sites or games on our own. We need to act on recommendations from other concerned government or law enforcement agencies. We did not receive any such recommendations as of yet."

He added:

"In today's world, banning anything is not really a solution. You can always access the banned platforms using VPNs and other methods. In the past, we have provided the ISPs with parental guide tools that allow parents to control their children's activities on the web. Sadly, we are not seeing considerable use of technology. Banning these games will not change anything dramatically if parents and children are not aware of the dangers they pose."

News of the potential ban has been met with both positive and negative reactions. Here are a few social media reactions to the news:

At the request of the Ministry of Education @PUBG and #FreeFire games are finally being banned in Bangladesh. -Source: @DailyManabzamin.



Thanks Ministry of Education. Hopefully, all the games that will ruin the future of boys and girls will be banned. — Jahidul Alam (@GnsJahid) May 29, 2021

Protect children, teenagers and youth from destruction by bannning from free fire game in Bangladesh.



বাংলাদেশের ফ্রি ফায়ার গেম নিষিদ্ধ করে শিশু, কিশোর ও যুবকদের ধ্বংসের হাত থেকে রক্ষা করুন।। — Mostak Ahmad (@MostakA01753862) May 29, 2021

Alhamdulillah 💜💜💜

Popular free-fire and pubg games are being stopped from Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/aX0dkJKnkX — Akhirul Islam (@Sojib27426) May 29, 2021

Here's how PAiN FYS, a popular esports caster, reacted to the news on his Instagram handle:

PAiN FYS' Instagram story

A screenshot from the comment section of Free Fire Bangladesh

A snippet from the comment section of Free Fire Bangladesh

