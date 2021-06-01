Top 5 features of Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

The Free Fire Advance Server is a separate application released by Garena, which provides players with a platform to test the latest features before they are added with the patch. However, it is essential to note that not all features included in the Advance Server are released with the game's actual update.

The OB28 Advance Server was released on May 27th, 2021, with many new features to elevate the gameplay. This article enlists some of them.

Also read: How to get Free Fire Season 37 Elite Pass in June 2021

Best features added to the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

1) Settings UI and new options

UI of the settings have been completely revamped (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE/YouTube)

The user interface for the settings has received a significant overhaul, which makes it more accessible and easier to change the settings. In addition to this, the new features included in Free Fire are:

Run mode: Players can either set it to classic with a button or drag where they are required to drag the joystick.

Also, adding an option for a grenade slot is an essential change as users can now have two slots for grenades, i.e., Gloo Wall and other remaining ones.

2) New character

D-Bee is the new character in Free Fire OB28 Advance Server (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE/YouTube)

Characters are one of the most exciting aspects of Garena Free Fire. In addition to the existing ones, the developers regularly add new ones, providing a broader selection. D-Bee, a character in the latest Advance Server, has a passive ability called Bullet Beats.

When players move while firing, this ability increases the accuracy and movement speed by 35%. Upon reaching level 6, this figure increases to 70%.

Also read: Happy Prince's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, rank, and more

3) New pet

Dashy Duckwalk is Dr. Beanie's skill (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE/YouTube)

The new pet in the Advance Server is named Dr. Beanie. Players can move 30% faster while crouching when the pet is equipped. At the pet's highest level, the speed is boosted by 60%.

4) New firearms

UZI and Kingfisher are the two new weapons (mage via ALPHA FREEFIRE/YouTube)

Two new firearms have been added to the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server: the Kingfisher and UZI.

The former is an AR, whereas the latter occupies the pistol slot and uses HG ammo. In close-to-medium range combat, both guns are very effective due to their high fire rate.

Also read: Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in June 2021

5) Rampage mode and Pet Rumble mode

Pet Rumble and Rampage: New Dawn game modes (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE/YouTube)

Previously available as a custom room mode, Pet Rumble is now accessible as a standard game mode in the Advance Server. There is also a new Rampage: New Dawn mode available, whose gameplay can be seen in the video below.

Also read: How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop for Season 37 Elite Pass