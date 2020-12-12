Free Fire guns in real life: Which are the game's real-life weapon equivalents

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale titles in the esports community, with a stellar fan base across the world. It is a survival game with a theme of the last man standing and is developed to run on every mobile in the market.
As it is a battle royale game, it is pretty obvious to have weapons and firearms in the game. Like every other BR title, Free Fire weapons also have real-life equivalents.
This article elucidates all the real-world equivalents of the weapons in Free Fire.
Free Fire weapons' real-life equivalents
Here is a list of all the real-world ARs and SMGs for weapons in Free Fire:
1) In-game - M14, Real life - M16A2
2) In-game - P90, Real life - FN P90
3) In-game - VSS, Real life - VSS Vintorez
4) In-game - Scar, Real life - FN Scar
5) In-game - AK, Real life - AK-47
6) In-game - Groza, Real life - OTs-14 Groza
7) In-game - SKS, Real life - Samozaryadny Karabin sistemy Simonova (SKS)
8) In-game - M249, Real life - M249 (SAW)
9) In-game - FAMAS, Real life - FAMAS F1
10) In-game - AUG, Real life - Steyr AUG
11) In-game - CG15, Real life - Waco CG-15
12) In-game - MP5, Real life - MP5A2
13) In-game - Vector, Real life - KRISS Vector
Here is a video below showing the comparison between Free Fire's assorted Shotguns and their real-life equivalents:
The Sniper rifles' in real-life counterparts are:
1) In-game - AWM, Real life - Arctic Warfare Magnum
2) In-game - Kar98k, Real life - Karabiner98 kurz
3) In-game - M82B, Real life - Barrett M82A1
Readers can watch the video below to have a look at the in-game weapons and pistols of Free Fire with real-life equivalents:
Almost all weapons in Free Fire have real-life equivalents, and all of them work similarly, too. The damages, fire rates, and viability stats are tweaked in-game but significantly resemble the real weapons.
