Free Fire guns in real life: Which are the game's real-life weapon equivalents

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale titles in the esports community, with a stellar fan base across the world. It is a survival game with a theme of the last man standing and is developed to run on every mobile in the market.

As it is a battle royale game, it is pretty obvious to have weapons and firearms in the game. Like every other BR title, Free Fire weapons also have real-life equivalents.

This article elucidates all the real-world equivalents of the weapons in Free Fire.

Free Fire weapons' real-life equivalents

Here is a list of all the real-world ARs and SMGs for weapons in Free Fire:

1) In-game - M14, Real life - M16A2

2) In-game - P90, Real life - FN P90

3) In-game - VSS, Real life - VSS Vintorez

4) In-game - Scar, Real life - FN Scar

5) In-game - AK, Real life - AK-47

6) In-game - Groza, Real life - OTs-14 Groza

7) In-game - SKS, Real life - Samozaryadny Karabin sistemy Simonova (SKS)

8) In-game - M249, Real life - M249 (SAW)

9) In-game - FAMAS, Real life - FAMAS F1

10) In-game - AUG, Real life - Steyr AUG

11) In-game - CG15, Real life - Waco CG-15

12) In-game - MP5, Real life - MP5A2

13) In-game - Vector, Real life - KRISS Vector

Here is a video below showing the comparison between Free Fire's assorted Shotguns and their real-life equivalents:

The Sniper rifles' in real-life counterparts are:

1) In-game - AWM, Real life - Arctic Warfare Magnum

2) In-game - Kar98k, Real life - Karabiner98 kurz

3) In-game - M82B, Real life - Barrett M82A1

Readers can watch the video below to have a look at the in-game weapons and pistols of Free Fire with real-life equivalents:

Almost all weapons in Free Fire have real-life equivalents, and all of them work similarly, too. The damages, fire rates, and viability stats are tweaked in-game but significantly resemble the real weapons.